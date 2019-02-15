Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Kerry Jernigan

Murfreesboro - Kerry Kent Jernigan, age 55, died at home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born in Coffee County and a resident of Murfreesboro. He was retired from United Service Equipment and Bunny Bread.

He was preceded in death by his father James (Jim) R. Jernigan. He is survived by his mother Nancy Madalyn Jernigan, of Murfreesboro, sons; Kenny Jernigan of Atlanta Georgia and Daniel (Halee) Jernigan of Murfreesboro, 2 grandsons, Greyson and Easton, brothers; Jimmy (Vicky) Jernigan of Bradyville, Tim (Jenny) Jernigan of Beechgrove, Terry Jernigan of Murfreesboro and sister Shanelle Jernigan Golden of Murfreesboro, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 form 10 -1 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with Chapel Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment at New Beechgrove Cemetery, Beechgrove, TN. Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
