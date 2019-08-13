Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
New Hope Cemetery
Sparta, TN
Resources
Murfreesboro - Kerry Joseph Young, age 47 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

He is survived by his parents; Dorris and Karen Jones Young, wife; Shelia Young, daughter; Haley Snell, granddaughter; Willow Snell, brother; Kevin (Kelly Smotherman) Young, and special friend; Kim Harding.

Kerry worked at Young's Drywall and formerly at Rich Products for 25 years. Kerry was an avid photographer and a passionate self-taught musician. He is a member of Hillview Baptist Church. He was also one very proud Pa to his little Willow.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm with services held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10am. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Sparta, TN at 12:30pm. Officiating will be Pastors Owen Ivery and Tom Brantley.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Young family. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
