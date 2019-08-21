Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Gandy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Jay Gandy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Jay Gandy Obituary
Kevin Jay Gandy

Murfreesboro, TN - Kevin Jay Gandy, age 64, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born in Dayton, OH, he was the son of the late Mondal Jack and Virginia Williams Gandy.

Mr. Gandy is survived by his wife, Judy Myrick Gandy; daughter, Lanie Elizabeth Gandy of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Karen E. Gandy Marlow of Murfreesboro, TN and Lisa Gandy Russell Newkirk of Leawood, KS.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Mr. Gandy was a member of the Baptist Church, and was a retired nursing assistant from the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center.

An online guestbook for the Gandy family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now