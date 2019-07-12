|
Kirk Short
Murfreesboro - Kirk Short, age 59 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on July 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard G. Short.
Mr. Short is survived by his mother, Joyce Tassey, and a sister, Terri L. Schmitz.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Pettisville Cemetery in Archbold, OH at a later date.
