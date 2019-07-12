Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Kirk Short
Kirk Short

Kirk Short Obituary
Kirk Short

Murfreesboro - Kirk Short, age 59 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on July 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard G. Short.

Mr. Short is survived by his mother, Joyce Tassey, and a sister, Terri L. Schmitz.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Pettisville Cemetery in Archbold, OH at a later date.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 12, 2019
