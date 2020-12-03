1/1
Ladene Jenette (Deani) Sanderson
Ladene (Deani) Jenette Sanderson

Scio - April 27, 1951 - November 26, 2020

Ladene (Deani) Jenette Sanderson, originally from Scio, Oregon, went to Heaven peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Bend, OR on November 26th.

Ladene grew up in Scio, where she graduated from Scio High School in 1969 and college from Oregon State University in 1989. After graduating from college, she joined State Farm Insurance which took her career to the headquarters in Bloomington, IL then finally to Murfreesboro, TN. After 28 years of service, she retired as Senior Planning & Analysis Manager.

Ladene is survived by her husband of 40 years, Paul Sanderson, daughter Jodi Daniels and sisters Karen Robinson, Geri Spilde & Sandy Ward.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
