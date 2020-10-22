1/1
Lance Bell Schade
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lance Bell Schade

Murfreesboro, TN - Lance Bell Schade, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond R. and Virginia Bell Schade.

Mr. Schade is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Olivia Duvall Schade; son, Clark Schade of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Mary Virginia Schade Browning and her husband Rob of Lewisburg, TN; beloved granddaughters, Sara and Maggie Browning of Lewisburg, TN; cousins, Keith Garber of Cary, NC, Randy McDonald of Roswell, GA, Todd Garber of Newnan, GA, and Bernard Gordon of Beaver Falls, PA.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Michael O'Bannon and Rev. Dr. Drew Shelley officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Mr. Schade was a graduate of Capital University in Ohio, and was a retired US Air Force veteran. After retirement he enjoyed playing golf with his golf group, and watching his granddaughters play golf for their school. An important part of his retirement was serving the needy at Journey Home. Mr. Schade was also a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

Memorials may be made to the Lillian Branson Fund at First United Methodist Church in memory of Mr. Schade.

An online guestbook for the Schade family is available at www.wooodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.



Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved