Lance Wayne Alsup
Lebanon - ALSUP, Lance Wayne- age 70 passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents, Arlie & Vivia Mann Alsup; sisters, Annette Martin & Janette Wright. Mr. Alsup is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debra Alsup; sons, Dennis (Rhonda) Starr, Steven (Laura) Alsup, Lance (Natalie) Alsup, & Wes (Hillary) Alsup; daughter, Angela (Chris) Buckner; brothers, Arlie (Murna) Alsup & Steve (Patty) Alsup; sisters, Judy (Allen) Wrather & Deborah (Paul) Alsup; grandchildren, Emily, Brett, & Ryan Buckner, Peyton, Isaac, & Riley Starr, Maisie & Calliope Alsup & Lucy Alsup; numerous nieces & nephews; a thank you to the Alvin C. York Veteran's Hospital staff with special thank you to the Southwest Unit staff.
Mr. Alsup was a farmer and an Army veteran. Serving 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (Blackhorse) in Vietnam receiving the Bronze Star.
Visitation will be held on Thursday February 7th 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held in the Alsup Cemetery after the funeral service. Active pallbearers, will be Dennis Starr, Steven Alsup, Lance Alsup, Wes Alsup, Chris Buckner & Brett Buckner. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Alsup's memory to , 223 Rosa L. Parks Ave. Suite 301, Nashville, Tn. 37203. PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019