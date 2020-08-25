Larney Wilson, Sr.
Murfreesboro - On August 23, 2020 Larney R. Wilson, Sr. died at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 24, 1934 in the community of Possum Trott and lived for 86 years in Rutherford County, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse B. and Emma Pate Wilson; and brothers, JB Wilson (June) and Earl Wilson.
Larney is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wanda Watson Wilson; sister, Elizabeth Anne White (Howard); children, Cindy Fuller (Joel), Larney Wilson Jr. (Dale), and Tammy Trover; grandchildren, Tori White (Jason), Alora Fuller, and Wilson Fuller; and great-grandsons, Grayson and Hunter White.
Larney accepted his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at his family church, Patterson Baptist. Larney attended Eagleville School before graduating from Rockvale School in 1952. In 1958, he started his 4-year service to his country in the Army of the United States, which included a tour of duty in Germany. He was Honorably Discharged in 1962. Larney had a 31-year career at General Electronic in Murfreesboro. After his retirement from GE, he worked for the Reeves-Sain Medical Supplies for 10 years.
Larney enjoyed the great outdoors and working with his brothers on their family farm. He loved his Atlanta Braves and fishing on the banks of Normandy Lake. Larney took up golfing late in life, and was thrilled with a hole in one on the Course at Sewanee on the 15th hole.
He was loved by and his family and friends. Daddy will be dearly missed.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM with Pastor Tyler Donaldson officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Howard White, Jr., James White, Milan White, Larry Wilson, Dale Reifschneider, and Joel Fuller will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larney's memory to Patterson Baptist Church.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com
Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151