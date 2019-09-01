Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry G. Ward


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry G. Ward Obituary
Larry G. Ward

Murfreesboro - Larry G. Ward, age 80, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at his home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was a native of Lawrence County, Tennessee and was the son of the late Thomas and Maggie Howell Ward. Mr. Ward retired from UPS in Orlando, Florida and the City of Murfreesboro Parks and REC Department.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Annis Ward; daughter Sandra Ward Horton; sisters, Mamie Glover, Bessie Doss, Onie Garner, Jewell Andrews; brothers, Albert, Robert, Lee, Clinton, Johnny and Tom Ward.

Larry had a love for antique cars and tractors. He was known for his kindness and love for his friends and family and had well earned the nickname "Gentle Giant". He was a fun-loving man and always made a visitor feel at home when they came.

He is survived by wife Wilma of 61 years; daughters, Sheila (Tom) Nattress and Sheryl (Sean) Williams; 4 grandchildren, Brad (Crissy) Nattress, Jared (Garet) Nattress, Drew Horton and Kristen Williams; 2 great-grandchildren, Dillon and Cole Nattress.

He was a member of Hillview Baptist Church of Murfreesboro.

Visitation with be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with services on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral home, officiating Pastor Tom Brantley. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Pallbearers, Brad Nattress, Dillon Nattress, Drew Horton, Greg Horton, Edwin Holt, Kent Holt and Bruce Pimental. Honorary pallbearers, J.R. Hayes, LaVerne Davis, David Horton, Bob Childress, Jimmy Todd and Tim Justus.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hillview Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3113 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now