Larry G. Ward
Murfreesboro - Larry G. Ward, age 80, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at his home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was a native of Lawrence County, Tennessee and was the son of the late Thomas and Maggie Howell Ward. Mr. Ward retired from UPS in Orlando, Florida and the City of Murfreesboro Parks and REC Department.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Annis Ward; daughter Sandra Ward Horton; sisters, Mamie Glover, Bessie Doss, Onie Garner, Jewell Andrews; brothers, Albert, Robert, Lee, Clinton, Johnny and Tom Ward.
Larry had a love for antique cars and tractors. He was known for his kindness and love for his friends and family and had well earned the nickname "Gentle Giant". He was a fun-loving man and always made a visitor feel at home when they came.
He is survived by wife Wilma of 61 years; daughters, Sheila (Tom) Nattress and Sheryl (Sean) Williams; 4 grandchildren, Brad (Crissy) Nattress, Jared (Garet) Nattress, Drew Horton and Kristen Williams; 2 great-grandchildren, Dillon and Cole Nattress.
He was a member of Hillview Baptist Church of Murfreesboro.
Visitation with be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with services on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral home, officiating Pastor Tom Brantley. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Pallbearers, Brad Nattress, Dillon Nattress, Drew Horton, Greg Horton, Edwin Holt, Kent Holt and Bruce Pimental. Honorary pallbearers, J.R. Hayes, LaVerne Davis, David Horton, Bob Childress, Jimmy Todd and Tim Justus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hillview Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3113 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019