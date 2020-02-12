Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapels
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Neely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Gilbert Neely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Gilbert Neely Obituary
Larry Gilbert Neely

Murfreesboro -

Larry Gilbert Neely, age 76 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday February 11, 2020. He was a native of Rutherford County, and was the son of Miles Neely and Mabel Carter Neely.

Mr. Neely was a veteran of United States Army and served during the Vietnam Conflict. He and worked for Alvin C. York Medical Center and MTSU.

Mr. Neely is survived by his brothers, Miles Neely, Jr. of Lebanon, James Neely of Lebanon, John Neely of Murfreesboro, sister, Dorothy Reynolds of Murfreesboro and a host of other family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors.

www.woodfinchapel.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -