1/
Larry Kenneth Hudson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Kenneth Hudson

Murfreesboro - Larry Kenneth Hudson, age 70, passed away at Alive Hospice on July 31, 2020. He was a life-long resident of Rutherford County. Larry was a member of the Lascassas Fire Department and Science Hill Church of Christ.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; Hillis and Lula Pearl Hudson. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dutton Hudson, daughter, Crystal Dawn (Jessie) Warrick, sisters; Brenda Gale Vanwinkle, Judy Jackson and Deborah (Jeff) Hensley and several nieces and nephews.

A Chapel service for Larry will be held in Jennings and Ayers Chapel at 11:00A.M. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 with Tommy Underwood and Nickie Nicoles officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00P.M. until 7:00P.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Service
11:00 AM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved