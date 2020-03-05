|
|
Larry Washington Carlton
Chapel Hill - Larry Washington Carlton, age 70 of Chapel Hill and was a native Rutherford Co. He was the son of the late Henry Carlton, and Mary Frances Barnett Carlton. Mr. Carlton was of the Baptist Faith and had worked as a Beautician. He enjoyed working with his cows and working in the hay field.
Mr. Carlton is survived by his partner of 10 years, Lori Hill; daughter, Fashion Carlton; brother, Tim Carlton and wife Tina of Murfreesboro; sister, Delores Galloway and husband Randy of Murfreesboro.
A private graveside service will be held at Carlton Cemetery at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020