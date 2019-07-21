|
Larry Wayne Bullard
Antioch - Larry Wayne Bullard, age 69, of Antioch passed Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was a native of Murfreesboro, TN and the son of the late Ray D. Bullard and Dora Ella Alsup Bullard.
Funeral service will be 12noon Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Dr. Dean Sisk will officiate. Interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
He is survived by his siblings, Mary Bullard, David (Cathy) Bullard, Alice (Charles) Fox, Brenda Vaughan, Sheila (Darryl) Douglas and James (Shannon) Bullard, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many others.
Mr. Bullard proudly served in the US Marines as a young adult and was a caregiver to many of his family.
Visitation will be from 10:00am until 12noon Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 21, 2019