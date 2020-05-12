Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Latha Watson
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Latha Watson


1933 - 2020
Latha Watson Obituary
Latha Watson

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Latha Dawn Watson, age 87, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Osborne B. and Rachel Hall Baxter.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin E. "Bobby" Watson; daughter, Angela Farzaneh and her husband Nima; sisters, Ardath Reese, Diana Baxter; brother, Dane Baxter and his wife Ida; and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Watson was a native of Newport, Tennessee. She was a retired bookkeeper and a long time member of Northside Baptist Church. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and member of her church family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020
