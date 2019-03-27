|
Laura Elkins
Murfreesboro - ELKINS, Laura Elizabeth - age 38 of Murfreesboro passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by mother, Peggy Bond Elkins; maternal grandfather, Robert Coy Bond; and paternal grandparents, Elmer & Lela Elkins. She is survived by father, Tilford (Pat) Elkins; daughter, Taylor Elkins-Benge; son, Ian Benge; brother, Rob Elkins; sister, Mandy Elkins; and aunt, Sandra (Peter) Percival. Ms. Elkins was a dispatcher for the Smyrna Police Department; working in law enforcement for over 10 years.
Visitation will be held in the Partlow Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and again on Friday, March 29th from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 5 p.m. Bro. Todd Elliott will officiate.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019