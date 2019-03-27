Services
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
602 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-7007
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Elkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Elkins


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laura Elkins Obituary
Laura Elkins

Murfreesboro - ELKINS, Laura Elizabeth - age 38 of Murfreesboro passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by mother, Peggy Bond Elkins; maternal grandfather, Robert Coy Bond; and paternal grandparents, Elmer & Lela Elkins. She is survived by father, Tilford (Pat) Elkins; daughter, Taylor Elkins-Benge; son, Ian Benge; brother, Rob Elkins; sister, Mandy Elkins; and aunt, Sandra (Peter) Percival. Ms. Elkins was a dispatcher for the Smyrna Police Department; working in law enforcement for over 10 years.

Visitation will be held in the Partlow Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and again on Friday, March 29th from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 5 p.m. Bro. Todd Elliott will officiate.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 OBIT LINE 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now