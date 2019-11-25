|
Laura Francis Gribble Wiser
Murfreesboro - Laura Francis Gribble Wiser, age 96 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born in Warren County, TN to the late Perry Andrew and Onia Belle Glenn Gribble. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dr. C. Wymer Wiser; mother and father-in-law, Ernest Elmer and Sadie Wiser; siblings, Johnnie Slayton and husband Lue, Nell LePere and husband Jean, Perry Jean Womack and husband Wayne, Newton Gribble and wife Pauline, and Clayton Gribble and wife June; her dear husband's brothers and sisters; and granddaughter, Hallee Cartwright.
Mrs. Wiser is survived by her children, Linda Sadler and husband George, Cy Wiser and wife Rhonda, and Gary Wiser and wife Gayle; grandchildren, Will Sadler and wife Allison, Matt Sadler and wife Mary Lawrence, Hannah Wiser, Ellis Wiser, Andrea Coleman and husband Page, Lauren Jones and husband Jason, Gary Wiser, Jr., and Hannah Cartwright; 10 great-grandchildren, and many special Gribble and Wiser nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wiser was a devoted member of Salem Creek Church of Christ and a graduate of David Lipscomb College. She worked in the accounting department at Southern Bell in Nashville and the Graduate office at MTSU. She was actively involved with the Middle Tennessee Christian Student Center and in her children's activities throughout their lives.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery. Bro. Ron Harper will officiate. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers, and the elders and deacons of Salem Creek Church of Christ will serve as honorary pallbearers.
