Laura Thompson Vaden
Murfreesboro - Laura Thompson Vaden, age 92, of Nashville, formerly of Arbyrd, MO passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She graduated from Blue Mountain College and Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Ft. Worth, TX. She worked in Religious Education for many years at Southern Baptist churches and retired from Lifeway Book Stores in 2011. She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. She was proceeded in death by husband: Vernon L. Vaden on December 30, 2016; parents E. S. and Ann L. Thompson, brother, Spencer Thompson.
Survivors: stepdaughter, Jan (Greg) Parman, stepsons, Mike (Claudia) and Patrick (Patricia) Vaden, grandchildren Jody (Michael) Wrather, Michelle (Lane) Dixon, Ryan (Madison) Vaden and Nick Parman.
Because of the current pandemic situation, a traditional service will not be possible. Memorial donations can be made for Laura's favorite ministries: Lottie Moon: Please make checks payable to IMB, add [F9LMCO] to the memo, and mail it to IMB 3806 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230 or online for NashvilleHumane.org.
We are deeply grateful to the staff of The Health Center at AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro, TN for their wonderful love and care for Laura.
Family will have private graveside service at Monterey, TN. Condolences may be made online at https//murfreesborofuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Murfreesboro Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.