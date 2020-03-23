Services
Murfreesboro - Kerry Lawrence Barrett, age 72, passed away March 21, 2020 in Shelbyville. He was a welder with North American Car and KBR.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Barrett and Ivye Barrett; wife, Kathy Barrett; brothers, Charles, James, Johnny, Tommy Barrett; and sister, Faye Leviner. He is survived by his son, Brandon Barrett; daughters, Kerry (Chad) Cunningham, LaDonna (Bill) Potters; brother, Bobby Joe Barrett; sisters, Janie Hooper and Annelle Bradford; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
