Lawrence David Brock
Lascassas - Lawrence David Brock, age 69, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019. He was born October 24, 1949 to his parents, the late Grant and Stella Dodd Brock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 sister, Virgie Waller and 2 brothers, Wayne Branson and Thomas Ray Brock.
Lawrence was a Railroad worker and a member of The Pentecostals of Murfreesboro.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 48 years, Janice Walters Brock of Lascassas; 3 daughters, Shannon (Rev. Christopher) Barnes of Walter Hill, Danielle (Rev. Randell) Smitty of Watertown and Kimberly (Damien) Rednour of Lascassas; 7 grandchildren, Fellecia (Jon) Sherwood, Austin Barnes, Bianca Smitty, Jaxson Smitty, Alaya-Kate Smitty, Adelynn Rednour and Brantley Rednour; 6 great-grandchildren, Adrien Sherwood, Jeremiah Sherwood, Nevaeh Sherwood, Kinsley Sherwood, Savannah Barnes, Hannah Barnes; 1 brother, Luther Brock of Scottsville, KY; 2 sisters, Molly Swift of North Manchester, IN and Peggy Brown of Woodbury.
Funeral Services will be conducted 1 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Pentecostals of Murfreesboro with Rev. Kevin Allen officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11 AM until the time of the service at 1 PM on Thursday at The Pentecostals of Murfreesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Capital Stewardship at The Pentecostal of Murfreesboro, in memory of Mr. Brock.
DeKalb Funeral Chapel, Smithville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 25, 2019