Murfreesboro - Leland Webb, age 74, passed away February 27, 2020 at Centennial Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Holy Grove Baptist Church.

Leland was preceded in death by his parents, E.C. Webb and Katherine Webb; and brother, Gerald Webb. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Webb; son, Shayne Webb; daughter, Jaclyn (Joey) King; brother, Mike (Sallie) Webb; grandchildren, Brianna King and Carissa King; and special friend, Bri Hale.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Good Shepard Children's Home in Murfreesboro.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Frank Lipetri officiating. Burial will follow in Alsup Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
