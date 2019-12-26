Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Lena Woodard Obituary
Lena Woodard

Murfreesboro - Lena Alice Woodard, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019. She was born in Davidson County on August 7th, 1940 to the late Virgil and Elizabeth Bradford. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Algie Woodard; eldest child, James Lewis Woodard; and sisters, Barbara Bradford Dodd and Becky Bradford Hinckley.

Mrs. Woodard is survived by her son, TC Woodard and wife Lindy; daughters, Beth Woodard and Lynne Woodard Ross; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Adams; grandchildren, Daniel Woodard and wife Meghan, Craig Woodard, Kristin Woodard, Trevor Woodard, Rene' Ross, Allie Ross, and Josie Wyant; great-grandchildren, Addison Smith, Aylah Hickerson, TC Graham, Jr., Cayson Woodard, and Noah Woodard; sisters, Nancy Weatherman and Beth Sather and husband Ron; brother, Timothy Bradford and wife Amy; brother-in-law, David Hinckley; and many nieces and nephews.

Lena, aka "Granny G", was a shining light of love and goodness that always greeted you with a smile! She lived her life for the Lord and her family.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 29th, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, December 30th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Kevin Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leanna Church of Christ.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151

www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
