|
|
Leonard Wayne Bowman
Murfreesboro - Leonard Wayne Bowman, age 47, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at St Thomas West Hospital. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County.
Wayne was preceded in death by his grandparents; Sammie Scott, Leonard and Dolly Bowman and niece, Abbigayle Weaver. He is survived by his wife, Tanesha Bowman, parents; Raymond (Betsy) Bowman and Carol (Andy) Turner, sons; Dalton Bowman, Rodney Bowman, Dillon (Kayla) Bowman, Nolen Bowman and Taylor Peterman, daughters; Candice Bowman, Dakota Bowman, Kaitlyn Hillis and Dallas Bowman, sister, Angela (Stu) Hollins, eleven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews .
A private graveside at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with James Spivey officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020