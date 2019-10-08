Services
Scales & Sons Funeral Home
318 E. State Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-1313
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Olive Branch Church
1115 Minerva Drive
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Olive Branch Church
1115 Minerva Drive
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Graveyard
Leonora E. Washington Obituary
Ms. Leonora E. Washington

Murfreesboro - Affectionately known as 'Miss Boe', of Murfreesboro, Tennessee succumbed to the peaceful slumber of death Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was one of the first ten African American undergraduate students to integrate Middle Tennessee State University, where she later earned her master's degree. Following in the footsteps of her educator parents, Miss Boe became one of only a few educators within the Rutherford County School System to remain in the same school, teaching the same grade level for over forty-five years. She shall be greatly missed by family, friends, Holloway Class of 1963, her Daughter of The Elks sisters as well as her former and current students.

Visitation Sunday, October 13, 4-5 p.m. funeral to follow at Olive Branch Church, 1115 Minerva Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, Rev. Dr. Vincent Windrow, Eulogist. Interment, Monday, October 14, 10 a.m. at Evergreen Graveyard.

Scales & Sons Funeral Home, 615-893-1313, scalesandsons.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
