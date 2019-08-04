Services
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Lester Weems Clark Obituary
Lester Weems Clark

Christiana - Lester Weems Clark, age 86, passed away at his residence on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was a native of Rutherford County and a member of Salem Creek Church of Christ. He served in the United States Army. He worked for Hessey printing company, and worked on the family farm.

He was preceded in death by parents, John and Orpha Clark; brother, John Martin Clark; sisters, Imogene Waldron, and Bonnie Arnette. He is survived by wife, Myra Clark; son, Kevin Weems (Nancy) Clark; daughter, Lucrecia (Gregg) Eugene; brother, Herman Clark; sister, Jewell Victory; and grandchild, Olivia Gregg.

Services for Lester will be at 12:00 noon on August 6, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alive Hospice

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
