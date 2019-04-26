Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home
Lewis Cleo Jones Obituary
Lewis Cleo Jones

Murfreesboro - Lewis Cleo Jones, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away April 24, 2019. Lewis and his wife Vivian are members of the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, member of Masonic Lodge 100 in Homestead, FL, and an avid sports fan. Lewis was in the soft drink industry for over 50 years in several states managing their operations, then moving to Columbia, TN to oversee the Coca-Cola operation there. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by parents, Furman L. Jones and Pauline Daves Jones; brother, Daniel Jones; step-sister, Leisha Shealy. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Vivian Jones; children, Michael Jones, Debbie (Chris) Clifford and Denise (Joey) Bearden; brothers, E.F. (Ruth) Jones; step-brothers, Larry (Earis), Terry (Carol), Bobby (Gwen) and David (Cindy) Jones; grandchildren, Kimberly (Chad) Beard, Caleb (Sara) Clifford, Justin (Jessica) Bearden, Jason (Ashlee) Bearden and Patrick (Bernadette) Jones; great grandson, Greyson Bearden. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. Murray Culberson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8PM on Friday, April 26th and one hour prior to the service. A masonic service will be held at 7:00PM on Friday during visitation. Entombment will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Evergreen Mausoleum with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
