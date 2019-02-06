|
|
Lillian "Jean" Daniel
Shelbyville - Mrs. Lillian Jeanette Daniel, age 83, passed away Saturday, February 2nd at her residence. She is survived by her two children, Glenda (Horace) Smotherman, William Jeffery (Brenda) Allison and Vicky Allison; grandchildren, William Allison, Jr., Nicole Reese, Jeanette and Travis Smotherman, Tomeka Allison, Anthony Allison, Tolandra Benson, Jason Hill, Constance Kenney, Tia and DeShaun Braston, along with a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services for Mrs. Daniel will be held Thursday, February 7th at the Bird St Church of Christ 428 Bird St, Shelbyville, Family Visitation beginning at 12:00 noon with Funeral to follow at 1:00 pm, Burial at Willow Mt Cemetery. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Memorial Chapel (931) 685-4200 www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019