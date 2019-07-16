|
|
Lillian Higdon
Murfreesboro - Lillian Charlene Spence Higdon, age 88, passed away July 15, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of the Woodbury Community in Rutherford County and of the Church of Christ faith.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Beverly Burks and Robby Lee Sanders Spence; husband, George Franklin Higdon; sons, Timothy Higdon, Brent Higdon, Brad Higdon; daughters, Sherry Higdon, Jan Higdon, Nan Higdon; brothers, Gilbert Spence, Ernest Spence; and sister, Mildred Spence Smotherman. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Yong) Higdon of Rutherford County, George Scott (Lauren) Higdon of Georgia; brother, James Spence of Indiana; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Smotherman Cemetery with her son, Bruce Higdon officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 16, 2019