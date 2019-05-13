Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-5151
Lillian Hobbs
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Readyville - Lilllian S. Hobbs, age 72 of Readyville died Saturday at her home. She was born in Quebec, TN., and was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Hobbs; parents, Roy Cooper Shockley, Ruby Lee Martin Shockley; brother Jim Shockley; twin sister, Vivan Shockley; sisters, Clata Worley, Wanda Miller.

Mrs. Hobbs was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ.

Mrs. Hobbs is survived by sons, Thomas Allen Hobbs and wife Michelle of Woodbury, Robert Lee Hobbs and Brandie of Woodbury, Grandchildren; Amanda Capps of Collierville, TN, Colby Hobbs of Murfreesboro, Courtney Hobbs of Murfreesboro, Caitlin Hobbs of Murfreesboro, Garrett Hobbs of Murfreesboro, Landon Prater of Murfreesboro, Megan Prater of Murfreesboro, Hollie Hobbs of Brentwood, Sisters; Glenda Francisco of Tullahoma, Linda Haston of Estill Springs, Mary Slatton and husband Harley of Rock Island, Ruby Howard and husband Melvin of Lancing, TN.

Pallbearers will be James Paul, Jr., Darrell Paul, Tim Curray, Tracey Curray, Joe Barrett, Little Alvin Brandon, Big Alvin Brandon, John Mark Brandon. Honorary Pallbearers will be George Curray and Elders and deacon of Science Hill Church of Christ.

Visitation will be 4:00PM-8:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Rory Upton, Bud Mitchell, Nicky Nichols will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 13, 2019
