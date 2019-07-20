Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Coleman Cemetery
Old Woodbury Road
Murfreesboro, TN
Lillie Jones Obituary
Lillie Jones

Murfreesboro - Lillie M. Jones, age 92, passed away July 18, 2019 at NHC Health Care. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, Laura Maude Cobb DuBois and Thomas Hardy DuBois; husband, James B. Jones; sisters and brother-in-laws, Louise (Richard) Brannon, Mattie (Theodore) Haislip, Tommy Lee (Raymond) Merriman, Charles Layhew; niece/nephews, Steve Layhew, Stephanie Dinkins and Mike Haislip. She is survived by her children, Linda (Hank) Rohling and Gilbert (Kathy) Jakes; grandchildren, Bill (Sarah) Jakes, Eddie Jakes, Laura (John) Wall and Carolyn (Josh) Burns; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Patience, Brayden, William, Lucy, Cameron, Ayden, Katie and Megan; brother, Edmund (Dorothy) DuBois; sister, Ida Belle Layhew; eighteen nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

Visitation with the family will be 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 AM at Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 20, 2019
