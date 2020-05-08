|
Lillie W. McCrary
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Lillie W. McCrary, age 82, passed away Thursday, May 7th. Lillie leaves to cherish her memory: Children, Mattie (John) Elliott of Bloomington, IL, Eassie (Kenneth) Elder, Joe Ellis, and Diane (Tim) Overton of Murfreesboro, TN; one Step-Daughter, Carmen Frazier; five Grandchildren, Larry (Laura) Osborne, Alecia (Samuel) Lyons, Temicka Osborne, Tyrone Fletcher, and Janina (Reynaldo) Hill; 16 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great Great Grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends. Devoted Sister In Law, Linda Wade, Devoted friend Sue Duke, Devoted niece, Ida McKnight.
Graveside Service for Mrs. McCrary will be held Sunday, May 10th at the Evergreen Cemetery 519 Greenland Drive, Murfreesboro beginning at 1:00 pm. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro (615) 494-5001 www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020