Services
Nelson & Sons Chapel
448 E Burton St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 494-5001
Graveside service
Sunday, May 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
519 Greenland Drive
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie McCrary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie W. McCrary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie W. McCrary Obituary
Lillie W. McCrary

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Lillie W. McCrary, age 82, passed away Thursday, May 7th. Lillie leaves to cherish her memory: Children, Mattie (John) Elliott of Bloomington, IL, Eassie (Kenneth) Elder, Joe Ellis, and Diane (Tim) Overton of Murfreesboro, TN; one Step-Daughter, Carmen Frazier; five Grandchildren, Larry (Laura) Osborne, Alecia (Samuel) Lyons, Temicka Osborne, Tyrone Fletcher, and Janina (Reynaldo) Hill; 16 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great Great Grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends. Devoted Sister In Law, Linda Wade, Devoted friend Sue Duke, Devoted niece, Ida McKnight.

Graveside Service for Mrs. McCrary will be held Sunday, May 10th at the Evergreen Cemetery 519 Greenland Drive, Murfreesboro beginning at 1:00 pm. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro (615) 494-5001 www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -