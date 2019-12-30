|
|
Lily Dale Harris Todd
Readyville - Lily Dale Harris Todd, age 82, of Readyville passed away Sun. Dec. 29, 2019 at her home. She was a native of Cannon Co. Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Todd (Michael) Turner
of Murfreesboro & Lynn Todd (Kenneth) Hartley of Readyville; Brother, James Hoyte Hollis of Paris, IL; Grandchildren, Ryan (April) Hartley, Reid Hartley, & Danielle (David) Sadoski; & Great Grandchildren, Justin Turner, Blaine Hartley, Aira Sadoski, Dalen Sadoski, &
Connor Hartley. Mrs. Todd was a member of the Science Hill church of Christ & was retired from White Stagg as a supervisor. Funeral Services will be 2 PM Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bros. Nickey Nichols & Bud Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 PM Tues., Dec. 31, 2019 & from Noon til time of service Wednesday at Woodbury Funeral Home. Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019