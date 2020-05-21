Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Dr. Linda Arms Gilbert


1950 - 2020
Dr. Linda Arms Gilbert Obituary
Dr. Linda Arms Gilbert

Murfreesboro, TN - Dr. Linda Arms Gilbert, age 69, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Linda was born on October 25, 1950 to Waymon David "W.D." and Willie B Arms of Murfreesboro, TN.

After graduating from Central High School, she went on to Middle Tennessee State University where she earned her bachelor's degree, master's degree, and EDS. She then earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Tennessee State University.

She was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where she played the organ every Sunday service for 57 years.

Linda dedicated her life to children and her community. She truly believed it to be her life's calling to do everything in her power to help others.

Linda is survived by her husband, Steve Gilbert; two children, Cherry Ross and her husband David, and Brian Gilbert; three grandchildren, Reagan, Makenzie, and Braden Ross; and many other family members and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines and these unprecedented and uncertain times, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or meals, the family asks that donations be made to Murfreesboro City Schools, through the C. H.O.W. program or Bob the Book Bus at www.cityschools.net/accepting-donations.

An online guestbook for the Gilbert family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020
