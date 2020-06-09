Linda Joyce Anderson



Murfreesboro - Linda Joyce Anderson, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020.



Joyce was a native of Dallas TX, she came to TN in 1961. She was employed by the City of Murfreesboro Planning Department as Administrative Assistant for 32 years.



She is survived by her father Jacob McClenny, sons, Rick Adams (Barbara), Bill Dunn (Lisa) and Micheal Anderson (Beth), grandchildren Tiffany Sarrell, Brittany Phillips, Nicole Anderson, Gavin Dunn, four great grandchildren, and a sister, Wanda Harrison.



Joyce was a member of Smyrna United Methodist Church, and was also very active with the Smyrna Senior Activity Center. Nicknamed "Queen of the Birds" her feathered friends seemed to find her wherever she went. Her love of travel took her all over the world, and she enjoyed every moment.



Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12pm - 2 pm with service to follow in the chapel at 2pm. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Joe Elliott officiating.



Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.









