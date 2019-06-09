Services
Murfreesboro - Linda L Stalcup-Brown, 74, of Murfreesboro TN, died Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro TN. Linda was born December 27, 1944 in Chattanooga TN, daughter of the late Gene Samuel and Velma Roderick Stalcup. She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Decarlo of Ellerslie Ga.

She retired from York V.A. Medical Center with 27 years of secretarial and clerical duties. She loved working for and helping our veterans.

She was lots of fun and loved to play games of all sorts, and was also an avid reader.

Linda was a devout Christian and attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

She had a wonderful voice and music ministry which she used for God in churches and other venues throughout the southeast for many years.

Survivors include her devoted and loving husband of 54 ½ yrs, Frank R. Brown; sons, Frank R Brown Jr. (Suezen) of Madison, MS, and Lynn Richard Brown (Kasey) of North Charleston, SC; a niece and nephew, 10 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.

She treasured time spent with old friends and extended family members.

