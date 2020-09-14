1/1
Linda Lee Brown
1942 - 2020
Linda Lee Brown

Murfreesboro - Linda Lee Brown, of Murfreesboro Tennessee, passed away on September 6th, 2020 at the age of 77.

Linda is survived by one sister, three children, six grandchildren, and one great grandson.

Linda was born in Seattle WA on November 6th, 1942 to Roy and Lois Brown. She graduated high school in 1960 from Tennyson high school in Hayward CA and later completed her cosmetology certification. Linda later retired as a manager at the Comstock Hotel and Casino in Reno NV.

Linda enjoyed arts and crafts, spending time with her friends, family, and pets. Growing up Linda was very athletic. She played softball, did archery, and was a competitive bowler. She also loved singing and doing outdoor activities.

A celebration of life is being planned by her family in Lake Tahoe area the weekend of June 19th, 2021.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
