Linda Leonard
Linda Leonard

Christiana - Linda "Fay" Leonard, age 71, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was a life-long resident of the Christiana community and a devoted member of the Christiana Church of Christ.

Linda "Fay" Leonard was preceded in death by her parents; Harley and Orphia Freeze, sister Barbara Bruce, brothers; Gene and Ronnie Freeze and great-granddaughter, Candence Hollandsworth. She is survived by her husband, Howard Leonard, sons; David (Connie) Leonard, Scott (Teena) Leonard and Andy (Beth) Leonard, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brothers; Billy Freeze, Boyd Freeze, Ray Freeze, Doug Freeze, and Donnie Freeze and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5:00P.M. until 8:00P.M. and 11:00A.M. until 1:00P.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A Chapel service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00P.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Mike Weeks, Darryl Lewis and Jeff Adcock officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery with David, Scott, Andy, Cordell and Mikey Leonard, Shane Hollandsworth and Joe Dackermann serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
