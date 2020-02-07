Services
Murfreesboro - Linda K. Patrick, age 76, passed away February 5, 2020 at NHC Health Care. She was born in Nashville and a resident of Rutherford County.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary F. (Spray) Cole; husband, Michael G. Patrick; sisters, Peggy L. Burton, Faye T. Eatherly, Nona M. Perez; brother, Ernest Edward Cole; and brother and sister that died as infants, William Warren and Mary Ellen Cole. She is survived by her daughters, Tracy (Chris) Zocco, Janet (Dennis) Dodson, and Deanna Kriss; grandchildren, Olivia (Rob) Holman, Vincienzo Zocco, Toni Mabe and Christopher Rudolph; great-grandchildren, Emily and Mikey Mabe; sisters, Elizabeth R. Calvino, Patricia C. (Daniel) DelGrosso and Erma J. Rickord.

A funeral mass for Linda will be 11:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Murfreesboro.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020
