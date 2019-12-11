Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Linda Pitts Obituary
Linda Pitts

Murfreesboro - Linda Fay Pitts, age 76, passed away at her residence, December 11, 2019. She was a native of Murfreesboro and a resident of Clarksville.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John Shellie Wise and Ann Langrell Harris; husband, William Black Pitts, Jr.; and son, John Barry Pitts. She is survived by her sons, William Brian Pitts of Murfreesboro, Keith Dube of Massachusetts; daughters, Michelle (Bill) Belew of Clarksville, Cheryl Dube of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Timmy, Doug and Jenna Belew; and great-grandson, Landon Belew.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
