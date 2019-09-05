|
Linda Sawyers
Murfreesboro - Linda C. Sawyers age 59 passed away August 30, 2019 at Quality Care Health Center.
Survivors include devoted husband Rev. Clifton Sawyers, mother Mary Simmons, Children: Montrell and LaKisha Malone, Step-children: Renay (Greg) James, Yvonne (Wayne) Abernathy, Wanda (Ronnie) Burns, Marilyn (Robert) Franklin, Byron Sr. and Keith Sawyers, brothers: Larry (Jamie), Don (Cynthia), Demont, Perry, and Cory Smith, sisters: Barbara Smith and Nene Simmons. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing Friday September 6, 2019 from 2-6 PM at Hellum Funeral Chapel 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn. Saturday family visitation 11-12 noon with funeral service to follow at First Baptist Church 738 East Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN Bishop Harold Robinson, Eulogist. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 615-893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019