Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Lindy Archer Woodson

Lindy Archer Woodson Obituary
Lindy Archer Woodson

Fosterville - Lindy Archer Woodson, age 82 of Fosterville, TN. passed away at Vanderbilt Hospital on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

He was the son of the late Johnny and Lola Smotherman Woodson. Also preceded in death by his brother; Floyd Woodson.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Alderson Woodson, son; Johnny Woodson, daughters; Mickey Woodson, Vicki (Mark) Henley, grandchildren; Shannon (James) Marsh, Kimberly Warren, great grandchildren; Zeke Marsh, Thadeous Marsh, Ethan Reed, Ava Grace Phillips, Micah Richardson, sister; Maxine (Matt) Henderson.

Mr. Woodson was a member of Barfield Baptist Church. He was retired as owner of Woodson's Market and longtime farmer.

Visitation will be at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 11am - 1pm, with service to follow at 1pm in the chapel. Interment will be at Woodfin Cemetery with Pastor Don Frensley officiating. Friends will be pallbearers.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Woodson family. 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 16, 2019
