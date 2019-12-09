Services
Lisa Hooper Kilgore

Lisa Hooper Kilgore Obituary
Lisa Hooper Kilgore

Murfreesboro - Lisa Hooper Kilgore, age 67 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Nashville and a daughter of the late Herbert Roscoe Hooper and Mary Katherine Bryant Hooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eric Bates Kilgore, Jr.

Survivors include daughters, Erica Kilgore Halford and husband Mike and Emily Kilgore Knox and husband Jerry, all of Murfreesboro; siblings, Linda Hooper Alsup and husband Prentice and Bryant "Butch" Hooper and wife Debbie, all of Murfreesboro, Lana Hooper Walljasper and partner Rod Ellenbecker of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Ellie Katherine Knox, Henry Ericson Knox, Alexia Leigh Halford and Byron Halford; lifelong friend, Jan Worley of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Kilgore was a 1970 graduate of Litton High School and retired from the Rutherford County Health Department after 31 years of service. She was extremely proud of her efforts in the implementation of the Women, Infant, and Children "WIC" program in Rutherford County. She was an artistic and creative person devoted to her family. She was diligent to take photos of the many gatherings that included family and a large extended family as all were invited and always welcome.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Jimmy Knox officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available for the Kilgore family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
