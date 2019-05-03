|
Lisa Walden
Murfreesboro - Lisa Renee Walden, age 54, passed away April 30, 2019 at St Thomas West Hospital. She was born in Bristol, TN and was a resident of Rutherford County.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Johnson Thomas. She is survived by her father, Robert Thomas; husband, Phillip Walden; son, Jason Walden; daughters, Christina Walden and her husband, Israel De Los Santos, Annie Walden, Madison Moore; brothers, Steve and Robert Thomas; sisters, Tina Luchini, Teresa Vaughn; and grandchildren, Annabelle and Thomas De Los Santos.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro. Doyle Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 3, 2019