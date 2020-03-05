|
|
Lois Brewer
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Lois Brewer, age 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Stones River Manor. Mrs. Brewer was the daughter of the late Jim Ed Ghee and Nannie Mae Hargrove Ghee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Moore Brewer, who passed away in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marie Underwood and brother, Sonny Ghee. Mrs. Brewer is survived by her daughters, Kay Travis and husband Danny, Delores Williams and husband Jerry, Fay Davidson and husband Paul, Sharon Blankenship and husband Steve, and Loretta Youngblood and husband Michael; son, Buford "Mudcat" Brewer, Jr and wife Rose; sisters, Patricia "Pat" Lambert and Judy Brewer and her husband Marvin; brother, Dean Ghee; grandchildren, Patsy, Tina, Susie, Danny, Jr., Jason, Joey, Mikey, Josh, Olivia, Brandon, Jordan, Samantha, Blake and Nathan; and 25 great grandchildren. Services to celebrate Mrs. Brewer will be at Eleven O'clock the morning of Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Elder Graham Sims officiating. Placement will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation from Five till Eight the evening of Friday, March 6, 2020 also at Roselawn Funeral Home.
Mrs. Brewer was a longtime member of Wilson Creek Primitive Baptist Church. She devoted her life to her family and her church. She will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to her church or the . Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, 615-893-2742.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020