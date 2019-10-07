|
|
Lois Morton Perry
Christiana - Mrs. Mary Lois Morton Perry, age 75, passed away October 5, 2019 at her home following an extended illness of alzheimer's with her family by her side. She is the daughter of the late Minus and Myrtle Morton. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Hiley Morton, Roy Morton, Tommy Morton, Dudley Morton; sisters, Margaret Manus and Emma West; and grandson, Perry Woodruff.
Lois is survived by her husband of 58 years, WM Lewis Perry; son, Brian Perry and his wife Rhonda of Christiana; daughters, Denise Sissom and her husband Lamar of Morrison, and Carol Woodruff and her husband Woody of Christiana; grandchildren, April (Tyler) Weaver, Kelsey Woodruff, Dillon Woodruff, Trevor Perry, Skylar Sissom, Madison Woodruff, Trent Perry, Brayden Woodruff, and Benjamin Woodruff; great grandchildren, Ally, Tanner, Addelynn, Annzley, and Axell; brothers, Donald (Vivian) Morton and Joe Morton; and longtime best friend Peggy Williams, and friends at Millersburg Baptist Church for their support and generosity.
Mrs. Lois worked at Sullivans and retired from Farm Bureau after 25 years. She was a member of Millersburg Baptist Church. She had a beautiful voice and was a true Christian lady. She loved camping, walking, and reading. She was a loving wife, mother, and Nana.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Millersburg Baptist Church.
6499 Plainview Road, Christiana, TN 37037
Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM all at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Brian Perry, Trevor Perry, Trent Perry, Dillon Woodruff, Brayden Woodruff, and Benjamin Woodruff.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 7, 2019