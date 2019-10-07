Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Lois Perry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Morton Perry


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Morton Perry Obituary
Lois Morton Perry

Christiana - Mrs. Mary Lois Morton Perry, age 75, passed away October 5, 2019 at her home following an extended illness of alzheimer's with her family by her side. She is the daughter of the late Minus and Myrtle Morton. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Hiley Morton, Roy Morton, Tommy Morton, Dudley Morton; sisters, Margaret Manus and Emma West; and grandson, Perry Woodruff.

Lois is survived by her husband of 58 years, WM Lewis Perry; son, Brian Perry and his wife Rhonda of Christiana; daughters, Denise Sissom and her husband Lamar of Morrison, and Carol Woodruff and her husband Woody of Christiana; grandchildren, April (Tyler) Weaver, Kelsey Woodruff, Dillon Woodruff, Trevor Perry, Skylar Sissom, Madison Woodruff, Trent Perry, Brayden Woodruff, and Benjamin Woodruff; great grandchildren, Ally, Tanner, Addelynn, Annzley, and Axell; brothers, Donald (Vivian) Morton and Joe Morton; and longtime best friend Peggy Williams, and friends at Millersburg Baptist Church for their support and generosity.

Mrs. Lois worked at Sullivans and retired from Farm Bureau after 25 years. She was a member of Millersburg Baptist Church. She had a beautiful voice and was a true Christian lady. She loved camping, walking, and reading. She was a loving wife, mother, and Nana.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Millersburg Baptist Church.

6499 Plainview Road, Christiana, TN 37037

Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM all at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Brian Perry, Trevor Perry, Trent Perry, Dillon Woodruff, Brayden Woodruff, and Benjamin Woodruff.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now