Loren "Rick" Brown
Antioch - 65 d. 11/20/2020
Survived by Wife of 32 years Robin Brown; Sons Loren (Ashley), Leland, and Langston Brown; Brothers-in-law Rufus, Russell, Randal, and Jeremy Crossing; Uncle David Smith; Devoted family Lois Malone and Deborah King; Host of other relatives and friends.
Family visit today 10-11 AM, Omega Service 11-11:30 AM with funeral to follow at 12 Noon, at Zion Christian Ministries, 4750 John Bragg Hwy., Murfreesboro,Tn. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323.
Published in Tennessean from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.