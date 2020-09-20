1/1
Lorena Jacks
Lorena Jacks

Nashville - Lorena Jacks, age 91 of Nashville, formerly of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Lakeshore the Meadows. She was a native of Dickson County, TN and was the daughter of the late Jerry Foster and Clara Allen Foster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Jacks.

Survivors include a son, Steve Jacks and wife Pamela of Murfreesboro; a daughter, Ginny Staggs of Nashville; grandchildren, Craig Jacks and wife Melissa of Bartlett, TN, Amy Sherwood and husband Chris of Murfreesboro, Tiffany Jacks of Murfreesboro and Sam Staggs of Nashville; great grandchildren, Marleigh, Jessie, Maggie and Elijah; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Jacks was a longtime member of the East Main Church of Christ and a homemaker.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels with Pastor David McCall officiating.

An online guestbook is available for the Jacks family at www.woodfinchapel.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
