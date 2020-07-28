1/1
Lorenzo Adams
1971 - 2020
Lorenzo Adams

Murfreesboro - Lorenzo Doshay Adams was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 9, 1971. He was the son of Lorena Adams and William Gordan who predeceased him in death. Lorenzo unexpectedly passed at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital located in Murfreesboro, TN on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Lorenzo (Zo) was educated in the Pittsburgh Public School System graduating from the acclaimed Schenley High School. In 1992, he attended Edinboro University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. On February 5, 1993, Zo was initiated into the Rho Pi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity in the United States established for men of African descent.

For over 28 years, Zo used his talents and skills to successfully impact the mortgage industry. Lorenzo was recently promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations for First Community Mortgage (FCM) located in Murfreesboro, TN. Zo was deeply involved in spearheading community programs; establishing donations to provide comfort for children with cancer or contributing clothes, money and even offering respite care in the Forster Care System for children in need. During his recreational time, Zo considered himself to be a self-proclaimed grill master organizing chili and rib cook offs and if he was not cooking he was on his boat making wonderful family memories. In his boundless enthusiasm, he was known to pick the worst movies.

Over the years, Zo grew to love the LORD and served him until the day he died . Lorenzo faithfully served in church leadership as a deacon of Antioch Baptist Church located in Sewickley, PA. He and his family, continued to serve the LORD at Life Point Church located in Smyrna, TN.

He leaves to cherish precious memories his loving wife Melinda of Murfreesboro, TN. Even though their time together was not long, Zo had an ability to make life full and exciting for his family. He showed his love and heart by giving all of us enough love, laughter and happy memories to last a lifetime. He leaves to mourn his two great sons Trey and Travis Adams of Pittsburgh, PA., Kassidy and Aliyah Adams, his daughters chosen in love of Murfreesboro, TN. Lorenzo truly loved his united family and they loved him, his bonus children are Jordan (Karissa) Womack, Leonard Easterly, and Aysia Easterly. He truly loved spending quality time with his bonus grandchildren Lillian and Landen Womack. Zo had a unique and loving relationship with his brother Larry H. Adams (Gloria) of Virginia Beach, VA. Finally, he leaves to mourn a host of other family and friends. Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, August 1st from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral services to follow.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel 615-893-5151.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
My condolences to you at this sad time. Lorenzo was a wonderful man. He always had an encouraging word and brought laughter to the work place at the Charlotte NC office. He was a great manager and friend. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
LaTika Garland
Coworker
July 29, 2020
I worked with Lorenzo in Pittsburgh’s CW office. There was so much laughter and memories made with Lorenzo leading. He certainly left a mark in the hearts of many. My condolences go out to all of his loved ones in this time of loss.
Andrea Littlejohn
Coworker
July 28, 2020
I worked with Lorenzo at Bank of America in North Carolina. He was a truly caring man. My heart goes out to his family.
Karen Reid
July 28, 2020
Lorenzo, you will be missed greatly! My heart breaks for your wife and family. You will never be forgotten. I know you are looking down right now and laughing at your Charlotte Crew. The Lord knows how much fun, the laughs we all shared together.
Farewell to an outstanding man, Boss, Mentor, and Friend...... until we all meet again, see you down the road!
Scott and Robin Lovett
Coworker
July 28, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Lorenzo a few years ago while working in the same building, he at First Community Mortgage and I at First Community Bank. Passing in the hallway, he'd always say hello and ask how I was doing. He visited the Bank often just to say hi and or to share an invite to the current FCM activity: rib or chili cookoff, ice social! He was truly the nicest man you could meet and always so personable. I am so, so sorry to hear of his passing. I will keep your family lifted in pray during this most difficult time.
Dorissa Simpson Davis
Coworker
July 28, 2020
Lorenzo was a truly kind and loving man. I met and worked with him at Bank of America in Charlotte, NC. He was well loved by all the team and all who knew him.
Sandy Phillips
Coworker
