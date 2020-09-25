Lorraine Maxson
Murfreesboro - Lorraine "Rainy" (Downs) Maxson passed away peacefully in her home in Murfreesboro, TN, September 25 , 2020, comforted by her family and loved ones after a long illness. She lived a long and fulfilling life.
Rainy's long and fulfilling life began in New Jersey on August 17, 1934 with parents Andrew and Ella Downs. While she was young, her family moved to Shinglehouse, PA, where she and her siblings spent their childhood on a dairy farm. After graduating from Oswayo Valley School, she worked at the American Olean Tile Company, where she met Carl Maxson. Carl and Rainy were married on August 4, 1956 in Oswayo then moved to Portville, New York, to raise their three children. They later moved to Alabama and Tennessee.
Rainy embodied the word 'love' through her actions and her words, freely embracing her family and friends, lending a helping hand to her neighbors, volunteering in her community and church, most recently as a member of the Trinity Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.
Rainy had the gift of hospitality, greeting the wary traveler with their favorite food. She spent many hours sitting on the floor and running around outside with her grandchildren, teaching them to play dominos, hugging them tightly and leaving them knowing they were loved. She twirled through her life with Carl, until he passed in 2015, traveling and dancing with their square dancing club. She put her heart in every Raggedy Ann and Andy doll and the doll clothes she made for her grandchildren. Rainy also enjoyed country music, crafting, traveling, baking, and playing games. Rainy was loved by many people - she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Predeceased by her husband, Carl Maxson; her brothers Andrew, Paul, Tom and her twin Roy Downs; her sisters Agnes, Ella, and Georgina.
Rainy will be missed by those she leaves behind - her daughters Diane (Michael) Blauvelt from Portville, NY and Carla Maxson of Symrna, TN and her son Brian (Pamela) Maxson of Durham, NC. Her grandchildren Angela (Rob) Copie, Tonya (Chase) Blauvelt, Christopher (Samantha) Blauvelt, Brayton Maxson, Benjamin Maxson, and Amanda Maxson; great grand children Kyle, Kylie and Kayden Blauvelt; sisters Ethel Boirum and Thelma Gonder, and brother Thornton Downs.
Memorials in Rainy's memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Women's Group, 2303 Jones Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN, 37129 or to Meme's Day Care, 906 Lucky Circle, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130.
