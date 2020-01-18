Resources
Louis Calvin McCormick

Louis Calvin McCormick Obituary
Louis Calvin McCormick

Murfreesboro - Louis Calvin McCormick, age 95 of Murfreesboro died Friday January 17, 2020. He was a native of Henderson KY, and preceded in death wife, Dorothy McCormick and son, Zan McCormick and parents, Pate and Mildred McCormick.

Mr. McCormick was veteran of the United States Army during World War II. He was retired from Life of Georgia and City of Murfreesboro. Mr. McCormick was member of Lascassas Church of Christ.

He is survived by daughter, Amy Gannon and husband Jack of Auburntown; son, Scott McCormick and wife Cathy of Lebanon; daughter, Joanna Elliott and husband Ron of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Ashlee Judkins and husband Mickey of Murfreesboro, Jennifer Jackson of Auburntown, Seth Elliott of Nolensville, Kinsey Elliott, and Sydney Elliott of Murfreesboro, Calvin McCormick and wife Angie of Clarksville, Blake McCormick of Decherd; five great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy English of Somerset, KY.

Visitation will be 11:00AM to 1:00PM Saturday with a Celebration of life service at 1:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Chuck Mullins will officiate. Burial will be a later date at Middle Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
