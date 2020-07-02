1/1
Louise Tegarden
Louise Tegarden

Murfreesboro - Louise Virginia Tegarden, age 90, passed away at her residence June 26, 2020. Louise was born in Moundsville, WV and has lived in Rutherford County since 1971. She was a member of First Church of The Nazarene. She loved her music, played piano and sang at several local churches. Her talents were many. Louise painted at the Senior Center Art Club. She was a member of the Art League, Tuesday Arts (WVA), The Murfreesboro Little Theatre, and almost 30 years with The American Red Cross. Her favorite sport was going to yard sales. God was her life and she showed it with a smile.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Seal Burton and Fred Gerald Burton; and husband, Richard Alvin Tegarden. She is survived by her sons, David (Linda) Tegarden of Virginia; Dwight Tegarden of Murfreesboro; daughter, Anna Tegarden of California; and grandchildren, Chris, Nathan, Elijah, Oliver and Logan.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Mathew Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family has requested mask to be worn to attend the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Gideons International, PO Box 11973, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
